10 shows you should know about coming to Portland

Concert announcements are coming in fast and furious. From the big and obvious, to the new and upcoming, they’re all coming to play in Portland. Here’s a list of my 10 show you should know about.
1/26/18 Queens of The Stone Age @ The Keller Auditorium
2/11/18 Dan Auerbach @ The Crystal Ballroom
3/9/18 Anderson East @ Revolution Hall
3/10/18 Lorde @ The MODA Center
3/21/18 Brett Dennen @ The Aladdin Theater
4/3/18 Haim @ The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
5/10/18 Nada Surf @ The Wonder Ballroom
5/27/18 David Byrne @ The Keller Auditorium
6/22 & 6/23/18 The Decemberists
8/11/18 Jack White @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum