10 Things To Do Next Year

It’s that time of year… where people decide to make the next year better than the last one.

Forum Mantra did some asking around and found the most popular resolutions for 2018:

Exercise Eat healthy Quit smoking Quit drinking Learn new things Travel more Volunteer more Sleep more Get out of debt

I’m not exactly sure why the stopped at 9. So I’ll add my own #10.

10. Do nothing, more.

Let me explain. With two busy kids that have dance and piano lessons (on top of school), a wife her works harder than any one I know, 2018 needs to be the year where we slow down. And do nothing, more.

That means a week in Mexico in January.

What would be your #10?