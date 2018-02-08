The 10 Year Anniversary Gift Revealed

I have been talking about my anniversary project this week. I wanted to incorporate the 10 year theme which is tin/aluminum. Jeff and I have also been wanting to frame a map of the United States, so we could put a pin in every place we have visited. I searched for a tin or aluminum frame, but to no avail.

However, I went to Michael’s, found a suitable wood frame and some silver paint. I also found a tin heart. I grabbed a couple of large wooden letters decorated with the U.S. map and in the shape of a “C” and a “J.”

I ordered some fun red pins to use as markers and crossed my fingers it would all come together. I was going to attach the letters to the frame and hang the heart between them…but I think it will look cooler hanging next to the frame. Hopefully.