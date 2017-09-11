$1000 Money Moments start 9/12/17
By Sean Demery
|
Sep 11, 2017 @ 1:08 PM

We asked around and found out that just about everybody we asked thought that KINK music and giving away money in $1000 chunks seemed like a good thing.

$1000 Money Moments.  They start Tuesday, September 12, 2017.  We do them 5 times a day at 7:10, 9:10, 1:10, 3:10 and 5:10.

Your’re listening anyway, why not listen for the key word and text it to 67760 for your shot at $1,000 cash from KINK.

Side note:  The second favorite combination with KINK music was lasagna.  We went with the cash combo.  Lasagna is available anytime in your grocer’s frozen foods case.  $1000 just laying around… not so much.