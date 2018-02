A year or so ago, I was amused when my 12-year-old daughter started talking about how “handsome” Harrison Ford was in the original Star Wars movies and Indiana Jones.

What I didn’t expect was anger, when I showed her the Solo Star Wars movie, which made it’s debut during the Super Bowl.

“What???!!!”

“Where is Harrison Ford,” she shouted.

“This isn’t right!”

I kind of agree with her. A Han Solo that ISN’T Harrison Ford? It’ll be tough.

But I’ll watch anyway. Probably twice.