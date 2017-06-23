Somehow were missing a bunch of CD’s and tracks! I guess over the years stuff just disappears. It happens.

You can help! If you have any of these tracks call me 503 517 6239 and lets get together so I can rip your files. Or, you can send me a wave -probably via dropbox or however you transfer larger files- at sean@kink.fm

Thanks in advance for taking a look at this hodgepodge list.

Hero’s by The Wallflowers — yes this is the remake of the Bowie song that was on The Replacements Movie Soundtrack. Hey, it’s a good version.

No One’s Gonna Love You by band of Horses. — missing. What the Hell?

Is There A Ghost by Band Of Horses. — missing! I’m verklempt!

The Funeral by Band Of Horses. missing. I’m besides myself!

Swim Until You Can’t See Land by Frightened Rabbit.

The Woodpile by Frightened Rabbit.

Naked As We Came by Iron and Wine Sam Bean is highly underrated.

Flightless Bird, American Mouth by Iron and Wine Sam is still highly underrated.

Time After Time by Iron and Wine. If Sam was any more under underrated you wouldn’t know that Sam is Iron and Wine.

Chicago by Sufjan Stevens. One of the better songs ever written by a being with opposable thumbs.

Should Have Known Better – Sufjan Stevens.

Silver Timothy – Damien Jurardo

These Days – Jackson Browne I’ve heard this on KINK… where the heck is it?

You Really Got Me by The Kinks The are moments when one must rock!

All The Day and All Of The Night by The Kinks Those moments where one must rock continue if the music does.

My Sweet Lord by George Harrison I’ve heard this on KINK BUT CANNOT FIND IT!

I Wanna Be Adord by Stone Roses

Shimmer by Fuel

Hemorrhage by Fuel

Jimmie Olsen Blues by Spin Doctors

California Stars by Wilco What is a KINK without Wilco?

Jesus Etc by Wilco

Street Fighting Man by The Rolling Stones Huh, missing… I can’t imagine why?