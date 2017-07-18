Latest complaints about KINK or me.

To be fair. When you present something to a public there will always be people who will not agree with your offering one way or another.

Latest Complaints and comments meant to be complaints about KINK… or me.

Text: You’re doing a great do job. Please do it elsewhere. — My Response: Do you know anyone who is hiring? If so, do they have health and dental… and how long before you can join the 401K?

Text: You have destroyed KINK. Where is all the Jazz music and Les? — My Response: Did you recently get released from a long sentence in jail or are you coming back from a 25 year back-packing trip in the deep Congo? KINK has been many things in the last 49 years. What you’re hearing now is one of them.

E-mail : You sound like you are retarded. — My Response: Please refer to me with the politically correct term, mentally impaired.

Voice Message: Bring back the pirates. — My Response: … ummm. I got nuthin’ here.