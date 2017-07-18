Latest complaints about KINK or me.
By Sean Demery
|
Jul 18, 2017 @ 10:57 AM

To be fair.  When you present something to a public there will always be people who will not agree with your offering one way or another.

Latest Complaints and comments meant to be complaints about KINK… or me.

Text:  You’re doing a great do job.  Please do it elsewhere.  — My Response:  Do you know anyone who is hiring?  If so, do they have health and dental… and how long before you can join the 401K?

Text:  You have destroyed KINK.  Where is all the Jazz music and Les? — My Response:  Did you recently get released from a long sentence in jail or are you coming back from a 25 year back-packing trip in the deep Congo?  KINK has been many things in the last 49 years.  What you’re hearing now is one of them.

E-mail :  You sound like you are retarded.  — My Response: Please refer to me with the politically correct term, mentally impaired.

Voice Message:  Bring back the pirates. —  My Response:  … ummm.  I got nuthin’ here.