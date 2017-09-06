Skip the food pouches and plastic waste

I’m bound to make some enemies with this one, but I’m going to say it. I absolutely hate those stupid plastic food pouches made for toddlers. Sure, they’re convenient you just open up the cap and let your kid suck the food out. But that convenience comes at a price, and I’m not talking about money. Any time you buy food packaged in plastic, you run the risk of that plastic contaminating your body, or in this case, your child’s body. Glass is a much better option for food packaging. Glass is also recyclable and those plastic pouches are not. When your child sucks food out of a pouch it also means that they’re not interacting with you while you feed them from a spoon or they also don’t learn how to feed themselves with their fingers or a utensil.



https://www.treehugger.com/family/why-baby-food-pouches-need-go.html

