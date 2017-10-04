IT HAPPENED TODAY OCTOBER 4TH

October 4th, 1970, Janis Joplin was found dead at the Landmark Hotel Hollywood after an accidental heroin overdose. Pearl’s voice was lost age 27.

October 4th, 2007, The Rolling Stones set a new record for the top grossing tour of all time with their A Bigger Bang tour. The tour which ran from late 2005 to August 2007, earned the band $437million with The Stones playing to over 3.5 million people at 113 shows. The previous high was set by U2’s Vertigo tour, which took place in 2005 and 2006, earning $389million.



October 4th,1986 Newsman Dan Rather is attacked by a man who hits him from behind and repeats the phrase “Kenneth, what is the frequency,” prompting REM to write the song “What’s The Frequency Kenneth?” By the way, Dan answered to his assailant, “Courage.”