Take baby steps to adopt sustainable habits

You want to live more sustainably but it all seems so complicated and cumbersome, have no fear, it just takes baby steps. Start out small by replacing reusables with disposables. If you stop at a coffee shop every morning on your way to work, bring your coffee cup and you’re saving over 200 cups and lids from going to the landfill. Next, instead of buying different cleaning products for each room, mix up your own cleaner that works just about everywhere. Vinegar and water in a spray bottle cleans lots of areas, add castile soap if you want. Grab an extra box of baking soda for an abrasive and you’re set. You’re ready to move onto composting, which is easy in the metro area because Portland, Lake Oswego, Forest Grove, Milwaukie and at the end of the month, Beaverton all have curbside composting for most residents.

City of Milwaukie

http://wmnorthwest.com/milwaukie/yardwaste.html

City of Portland

https://www.portlandoregon.gov/bps/article/402972

City of Lake Oswego

https://www.ci.oswego.or.us/recycle/residential-organics-collection

City of Forest Grove

http://www.forestgrove-or.gov/community/page/food-composting