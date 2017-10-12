Lawn chemicals linked to cancers in dogs

If you use lawn chemicals maybe this recent study will make you reconsider. Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine completed a six-year study that linked lawn pesticides to canine malignant lymphoma. The study found “the use of professionally applied pesticides was associated with a significant 70% higher risk” of the lymphoma. The risk was also higher for self-applied chemicals. A study from 2013 found some herbicides and other lawn chemicals increases the risk of canine bladder cancer. The exposure can come from ingestion, inhalation or direct contact with skin. If the chemicals you’re putting in your yard aren’t good for your dog, they’re probably not doing you any good either.

http://thinkaboutnow.com/2017/06/studies-link-canine-cancers-to-lawn-chemicals/