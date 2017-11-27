This’ll make me even more unpopular…

The people’s love of the turntable is ridiculous. Tedious as well.

We have a turntable in the KINK studio. It fails more than any piece of equipment we have.

I’m old enough to have been around when the turntable was the only way to get music on the air. Back in the day, I used a set of turntables for 4 to 6 hours a day, 6 days a week for 6 years straight. I know how disagreeable this piece of tech truly was. Miserable. Crazy miserable.

I have played scratchy records, cue burned records, records with skips, and my favorite… the stylist that hits a fly that lands on the records which skates the stylist across the record, which in fact creates a new deep scratch. Huzzah vinyl!

Imagine having to constantly change the record to get the songs you want. You always had to deal with the quality or lack thereof, of the music you were playing. Forget about skipping records. That was the least of your problem. There were literally record labels that pressed such crappy pressings of music that they would sound terrible or sound terrible and progressively get worst in sound quality with every play. Atlantic, Warners and RSO were examples of sub-quality pressings. I went through 5 copies of Zeppelin IV in just 9 years. Great music, terrible pressings!

If you looked under a microscope you could see large errant pieces on paper protruding out of the vinyl. This was because Atlantic used to recycle unsold vinyl. Paper labels and all!

True that when CDs first came on the scene, the sound quality was clean but cold and not very pleasing to the ear. The music industry alleviated that problem with a few sonic adjustments in the first years of CD production.

Hell, I now find CDs insufferable to use. Just not as convenient as the online music playlist of your choosing. Spotify and their ilk make it so easy to get what you want, when you want anywhere you want it. Sorry, you can’t beat that. CDs, Album, Cassettes, 8-tracks …. Behhhhh. Been there, bought the tech at top price, enjoyed it until I stopped. LOL

I understand that to some it’s magical to drop the needle on the record and let it play. It looks cool at the party you’re putting on but you have to change sides on the record once you get to song number 6 or so. That’s about every 16 minutes.

I have a hipster friend named Reggie who loves popping over to Urban Outfitters or whatever and plopping down 29.95 on Zeppelin IV and it’s like. Like most of everything on display in his collection, the plastic has never been peeled off or broken. So it’s no different than a lava lamp. For show.

So if you like the fashion of putting on vinyl and listening to it. Go you.

I just don’t see the point. I’m listening to Leonard Cohen while writing this mess. I’m not listening to You Want It Darker, his last album. I’m listening to a playlist I made of all my favs from Leonard since the late 1960s.

It’s what I want, how I want it, when I want it. I’m on the couch in the studio lobby listening to Spotify on my iPhone via blue tooth speaker.

It is so much better than Edison saying, “Mary had a little lamb. Its fleece was white as snow…”

But that’s just me.

Now for the positives of vinyl. Several years back I sold all my vinyl (14,300 or so albums) and reroofed my house. I also was able to reclaim a spare bedroom. So there were room for gustes as well.

Thank you, vinyl.