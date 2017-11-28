What Are The Grammy’s?

When you look at the Grammy’s list you get a sense that KINK has been and still lives in a microcosm of the music industry.Year after year the array of artists and band that we play aren’t the mainstream of what music as an industry is doing.The reason for this is by design but more importantly it’s because we feel that there is a plethora of good music out there that doesn’t get the big $$ push that so many artists and bands receive to play in the greater music business or in this case the promotion push that put these songs, artists, bands in play to win an award. (wow, nice run on sentence)Awards are nice. But we ask, at what cause to the listener of music sources like KINK.

KINK artists and songs up for nomination are highlighted in green. There’s not that many…

More so than ever, it’s a very pop world out there.

Record Of The Year

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.” — JAY-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Song Of The Year

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

“4:44” — JAY-Z

“Issues” — Julia Michaels

“1-800-273-8255” — Logic ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Album Of The Year

Awaken, My Love! – Childish Gambino

4:44 – JAY-Z

DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama – Lorde

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay

Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey

Evolve — Imagine Dragons

Rainbow — Kesha

Joanne — Lady Gaga

÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” — Kesha

“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga

“What About Us” — P!nk

“Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Something Just Like This” ­— The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man

“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

NOBODY BUT ME (DELUXE VERSION) — Michael Bublé

TRIPLICATE — Bob Dylan

IN FULL SWING — Seth MacFarlane

WONDERLAND — Sarah McLachlan

TONY BENNETT CELEBRATES 90 — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer

Best Rap Album

4:44 — JAY-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Culture — Migos

Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody

Flower Boy — Tyler, The Creator

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Prblms,” 6lack

“Crew,” Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud,” Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé

“Loyalty.,” Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

“Love Galore,” Sza Featuring Travis Scott

Best Rap Performance

“Bounce Back” — Big Sean

“Kodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“4:44” — JAY-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Bad And Boujee” — Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap Song

“Bodak Yellow” — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)

“Chase Me” — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer,songwriters (Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi)

“HUMBLE.” — Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Sassy” — Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)

“The Story Of O.J.” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)

Best Alternative Music Album

Everything Now — Arcade Fire

Humanz — Gorillaz

American Dream — LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy — Father John Misty

Sleep Well Beast — The National

Best Rock Album

Emperor Of Sand — Mastodon

Hardwired…To Self-Destruct — Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More

Villains — Queens Of The Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding — The War On Drugs

Best Rock Performance

“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” — Chris Cornell

“Run” — Foo Fighters

“No Good” — Kaleo

“Go To War” — Nothing More

Best Rock Song

“Atlas, Rise!” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Blood In The Cut” — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

“Go To War” — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

“Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

“The Stage” — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

Best R&B Performance

“Get You” — Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

“Distraction” — Kehlani

“High” — Ledisi

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

“The Weekend” — SZA

Best R&B Song

“First Began” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

“Location” — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)

“Redbone” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

“Supermodel” — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)

“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best R&B Album

Freudian — Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule — Ledisi

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Gumbo — PJ Morton

Feel The Real — Musiq Soulchild

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Laugh And Move On” — The Baylor Project

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“What I’m Feelin’” — Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones

“All The Way” — Ledisi

“Still” — Mali Music

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Free 6lack — 6lack

Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino

American Teen — Khalid

Ctrl — SZA

Starboy — The Weeknd

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney

Heart Break — Lady Antebellum

The Breaker — Little Big Town

Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne

“My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band

“You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland

Best Country Song

“Better Man” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

“Body Like A Back Road” — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

“Broken Halos” — Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)

“Tin Man” — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Solo Performance

“Body Like A Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Losing You” — Alison Krauss

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use A Love Song” — Maren Morris

“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton

Best Dance Electronic Album

Migration — Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk

Mura Masa — Mura Masa

A Moment Apart — Odesza

What Now — Sylvan Esso

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Journey — The Baylor Project

A Social Call — Jazzmeia Horn

Bad Ass And Blind — Raul Midón

Porter Plays Porter — Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

Dreams And Daggers — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Gospel Album

Crossover — Travis Greene

Bigger Than Me — Le’Andria

Close — Marvin Sapp

Sunday Song — Anita Wilson

Let Them Fall In Love — Cece Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Rise — Danny Gokey

Echoes (Deluxe Edition) — Matt Maher

Lifer — MercyMe

Hills And Valleys — Tauren Wells

Chain Breaker — Zach Williams

Best Latin Pop Album

Lo Único Constante — Alex Cuba

Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes

Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017 — La Santa Cecilia

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) — Natalia Lafourcade

El Dorado — Shakira

Best Americana Album

Southern Blood — Gregg Allman

Shine On Rainy Day — Brent Cobb

Beast Epic — Iron & Wine

The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Brand New Day — The Mavericks