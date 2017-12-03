The Best of the Worst Band Names

Worst band names ever… that you may have heard of.

Chumbawamba • Sounds more like a bowel obstruction.

Hoobastank • Somebody in the studio let one rip?

G Love & Special Sauce • I don't wanna know what that sauce is all about. Just sayin'.

The String Cheese Incident • The police were summoned. Cheese was missing. It didn't make the evening news.

Bowling for Soup – Turkey would be an appropriate prize.

Squirrel Nut Zippers – It's actually an old-timey candy. So maybe it's not stupid.

Porno for Pyros – That's hot?

Cherry Poppin' Daddies – When I actually think about what this name might imply I get a bit nauseous.

Toad the Wet Sprocket – See Monty Python.

Phish – Phar out.

Was (Not Was) – Who? What? Where? Why?

Fatboy Slim – Norman, make up your mind. There's pound cake in the VIP room.

Haircut 100 – It was a milestone for Bob as he finally found a Supercuts that didn't use a bowl as a template.

The Presidents of the United States of America – Some are better than others.

Jimmy Eat World – It was delish but could have used a bit more salt.

The Cramps – My tummy hurts.

Portugal.The Man – French the woman.

Revolting Cocks – Do You Think I'm Sexy? No, seriously that was one of their songs!

Meat Puppets – Seemingly we have a bunch of those in Washington right now.

Bush – Shrub would have been a better choice.

Barenaked Ladies – And yet, they're all fully clothed guys.

Hole – I'll say.

The Hooters – Seriously?

The Shins – The hip bone is connected to the whatever….

Here’s some bands that you might not have heard of… but they’re real. I’ve seen three of these live. LuCkY. Again, imagine these names on a concert poster.

I would love to have been a fly on the wall when someone came up with these.

Test Icicles, Cerebral Ballzy, Dananananaykroyd, Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine, Crispy Ambulance, Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!, Diarrhea Planet, Sigue Sigue Sputnik, Goldfish Don’t Bounce, Throbbing Gristle, Elvis Hitler, Spider Killed Bananaman, Suburban Kids With Biblical Names, Son of Dork, Teenage Jesus and The Jerks, Premature Ejaculation, Penis Flytrap, The Fartz

Let’s rock! LOL