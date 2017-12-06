Late fall garden

Late fall in the Pacific Northwest and between raindrops you can do a check on your garden. If you’re growing leeks and kale, keep harvesting them and as winter sets in, you can put some straw around any crops in the garden. If you cover your strawberries a bit, they’ll bear fruit earlier next year. Now’s a good time to cut back your asparagus fronds. If you cut off the bottom limbs from your Christmas tree to fit it into its holder, place those tree limbs on tender perennial beds to protect them through winter.

