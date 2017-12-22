Easy last minute homemade gifts

Last minute Christmas gift? No problem. Last weekend I was looking in my garden and saw a mass of sage, and decided to make something out of it. An hour later, I had 4 small jars of Sage, Rosemary Salt. All I did was cut the herbs from my garden, chop them up, spread them on a cookie sheet with kosher salt and put them in the oven for 15 minutes. If you’re looking for a few last minute gifts you could put together a pancake mix and give it with a jar of good maple syrup. Vanilla sugar is even easier than my salt. Split a vanilla bean, place both pieces in a clean jar, fill with sugar and shake it up. So easy. More ideas at kink dot fm.

