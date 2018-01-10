By Sean Demery
Bring out the big guns!

Yesterday, we whipped up a batch of Jewish Penicillin.  I swear by this stuff.  The recipe has been handed down to me (a goy) from several of my closest Jewish friends.

1 whole chicken 1 Parsnip, 2 stalks of celery, 3 carrots   Add matzo balls if you have the time and aren’t so sick that this seems unfathomable.

Put all of it in a pot let it simmer for about an hour.  Salt, pepper and whatever to taste.

Eat as much as you can… or can keep down.  Wait for a miracle.

I’m waiting for a miracle.  Is it a miracle yet?