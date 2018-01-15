Stay behind the fences at Multnomah Falls

If you’ve been to Multnomah Falls lately, you’ve noticed the chain-link fences that are blocking access to the lower viewing platform and the Benson Bridge. The fences are there to keep out tourists because there are still a number of post-fire hazards in the area. The possibility exists for sudden landslides and collapsing trees, and some hazards are not immediately visible. That hasn’t stopped people from going around the fences to take selfies of the falls. The U.S. Forest Service is warning people to stay out of the restricted areas and is handing out warnings and $300 fines for anyone caught slipping through the fences. There’s no timeline for when the fences will be down, but in the meantime, if you go to Multnomah Falls, make sure you heed the warnings.

