20 of the most important events in Rock Music History

Sure, there have been lots of events that shaped the face of rock music. These are the ones that left a nasty mark on the face of humanity. Humanity with ears.

1954

Elvis Presley and Sun Records get together to make record ‘That’s All Right Mama.

Phil Spector formulates the Wall of Sound

James Brown: Live at the Apollo

The Beatles come to America

Bob Dylan and Beatles smoke a fatty

LSD dates rock music and gets to third base

Dylan plays the Newport Folk Festival

The Who records “the” anthem, ‘My Generation’

The Rolling Stones’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ is released

The Beatles record ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ for Sgt Peppers

Brian Wilson makes Pet Sounds

Jimi Hendrix, Woodstock and ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ 1969

The Rolling Stones play Altamont

Black Sabbath release their self-titled first album

David Bowie fashions Ziggy Stardust

John Lennon is murdered

MTV and watching music

The Live Aid concert

Nirvana and Pearl Jam

Napster lets the cat out of the bag

After Napster it’s all just a blur.

Music becomes ubiquitous and free one way or another. Music is no longer a commodity. Anybody and everybody can record and distribute music cheaply. The paradox of infinite choice makes it hard for any one artist or band to truly have real mass consensus. Oh, sure there’s always a few who cut through. But, for most everyone, there are 10,000 in meek obscurity.

Don’t believe me? Get 10 friends together and ask them to give you 10 bands or artists that really matter to them. Sit in amazement as you compare lists.

Here’s my list of bands the mean the most to me. No worries if it doesn’t match yours. It’s infinite and murky out there.

Rolling Stones, The Verve, Carole King, The National, Shins, Death Cab For Cutie, War On Drugs, Elton John, Decemberists, Beatles and about 40 more.

