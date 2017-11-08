20 of the most important events in Rock Music History

Sure, there have been lots of events that shaped the face of rock music. These are the ones that left a nasty mark on the face of humanity. Humanity with ears.
- 1954
Elvis Presley and Sun Records get together to make record ‘That’s All Right Mama.
- 1962
Phil Spector formulates the Wall of Sound
- 1962
James Brown: Live at the Apollo
- 1964
The Beatles come to America
- 1964
Bob Dylan and Beatles smoke a fatty
- 1965
LSD dates rock music and gets to third base
- July 1965
Dylan plays the Newport Folk Festival
- 1965
The Who records “the” anthem, ‘My Generation’
- 1965
The Rolling Stones’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ is released
- 1966
The Beatles record ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ for Sgt Peppers
- 1966
Brian Wilson makes Pet Sounds
- 1969
Jimi Hendrix, Woodstock and ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ 1969
The Rolling Stones play Altamont
- 1970
Black Sabbath release their self-titled first album
- 1972
David Bowie fashions Ziggy Stardust
- 1980
John Lennon is murdered
- 1981
MTV and watching music
- 1985
The Live Aid concert
- 1992
Nirvana and Pearl Jam
- 2000
Napster lets the cat out of the bag
After Napster it’s all just a blur.
Music becomes ubiquitous and free one way or another. Music is no longer a commodity. Anybody and everybody can record and distribute music cheaply. The paradox of infinite choice makes it hard for any one artist or band to truly have real mass consensus. Oh, sure there’s always a few who cut through. But, for most everyone, there are 10,000 in meek obscurity.
Don’t believe me? Get 10 friends together and ask them to give you 10 bands or artists that really matter to them. Sit in amazement as you compare lists.
Here’s my list of bands the mean the most to me. No worries if it doesn’t match yours. It’s infinite and murky out there.
Rolling Stones, The Verve, Carole King, The National, Shins, Death Cab For Cutie, War On Drugs, Elton John, Decemberists, Beatles and about 40 more.
