30 Minutes of Avengers: Here’s People Are Saying
By Cort Johnson
|
Apr 10, 2018 @ 10:31 AM

A few movie insiders got a chance to see about 30 minutes of the new Marvel movie Avengers: Infinity War – and by all accounts, it is meeting expectations.

And while 30 minutes isn’t even close to the actual run time, some are pointing out who they didn’t see:

It’s rumored that 76 different Marvel characters will be showing up in in the movie.

Avengers: Infinity War will be in theaters April 27, 2018.

