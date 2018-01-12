5 bands and or artists I shouldn’t like but really do.

In effect, musically, we all want to be perceived as cool and with it or whatever. It’s our badge. It’s the badge we show others to convey who we are and what we stand for.

Let us be frank. A lot of it is fashion. Much like the clothing we wear. Hey, everybody wants to be cool or perceived to be cool. So we are careful to craft a mental music mosaic that portrays the image we wish to convey.

My favorite artists and bands are in my bio. I hope those are in fact cool ’cause they mean a lot to me. But your mileage may vary. See your dealer for details. Anyway….

So here is some music that I really like that probably doesn’t paint my personal picture very well.

Ed Sheeran — There is nothing about this guy that can be conveyed as cool. And yet, when it comes to Ed Sheeran, I am totally a fan. Great songwriting and storytelling. Oh yeah, he’s super nice and super smart. What nobody is talking about is that though he barely made the top 20 in concert ticket sales last year, he netted more cash than the Rolling Stones tour. Ed is low overhead. Just him, a guitar, some pedals and a mic.

Justin Timberlake — Of all those pop guys this guy reaks of cred and even more importantly a self-deprecating sense of humor. See here.

Pink — The girl is powerful and her songs do more than rhyme. That doesn’t mean I want to see her in concert while she’s hanging from a trapeze. Just sayin’. I realize the conditioning that goes into singing while swinging by your feet. I just rather not.

Bastille — Dan and the guys are the new kings of melodic. Do I have to have other reasons? I think these guys thought they were doing indie music until someone politely edified them to the fact they are in fact more pop than indie.

Sam Smith — I can see this man’s soul when he sings. I’m pretty sure I got a glimpse of his spleen as well.

My point here is just because it’s POP doesn’t always mean it’s evil. LOL

Is it music that I would search out? Probably not. But if it comes on on the Home Deport loudspeaker system I wouldn’t automatically start looking for the longest 2 x 4 I could find to knock out the speaker out of the ceiling.

Against my better judgment here’s playlist of stuff, I’d get grief about if I actually searched out and played these songs on my car stereo.