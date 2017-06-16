5 Songs That Make Me Cry

Hey I’m a guy. Apparently, I’m not supposed to cry.

I have a sensitive side and some songs take advantage of that.

Here’s a list of songs that make me well up for one reason or another.

Bittersweet Symphony By the Verve – I am a sucker for the intensity of this song. Add the video of Richard Ashcroft running into people on a crowded sidewalk and start to ball like a little boy who lost his favorite toy truck.

How Soon Is Now By The Smiths – In all honesty all the words to this songs are just so/so but when Morrissey singing , “I am the Sun and The earth… etc etc I feel just the opposite of empowered. Add Johnny Mars anthemic guitar and my done for. Done for. I have to take a moment and re-compose myself before spending time with anyone after that.

Come Down In Time By Elton John – No matter what you think of Elton’s overall career, he and Bernie’s first 7 album were next to perfect. The string arrangements and overall production are amazing. Of all those music moments Come Down In Time, as simple of a song as it is and with Bernie Taupin lyrics that are a bit confusing…whatever… the combination makes the hairs on my arms stand on end and, actually, right now just writing about it is making me well up. If I actually listened to the song, I’d have to close the door to my office and make sure nobody saw me.

Kandi by One EskimO – Yes, the capitalized O at the end of their name is the correct spelling. LOL I have no idea why this song resonated with me. But I have to turn the radio off when this comes on while I’m in public.

Just Breathe by Pearl Jam – This one is the worst. This song reminds me of our German Shepard, Jazmine. It was playing at the time she left us. I loved that girl. I love that song. Oh crap, I’m welling up again right now.

I’m sure you have songs that mean a lot to you that that tug on your heart, soul and spleen. I’d love to hear what yours are. sean@kink.fm

NOTE: I have not posted links to these songs. I can’t do it. Even if I just hear a few notes of those songs I’ll be no good to anybody the rest of the day.

sd