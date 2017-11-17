5 Worst Xmas Songs Ever Hoisted on Humanity

Well, it happened. Several Portland radio stations flipped the switch to all Christmas. And, it got me thinking. There is some really bad attempts at musical x-mas cheer out there. Here’s some of the worst.

#5 Spike Jones & His City Slickers “All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth”

This song has been around since 1944. Oddly enough no one has been astute enough to put this one out of its misery. All I want is some earplugs.

4# Gayla Peevey “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas

Another classic example of exuberant wide-eyed children overextending the Holiday wish process. Has anyone thought of how much it’ll cost to feed that thing? Are there restrictions on pets in the community. And, who is really gonna clean up after that thing!? Someone should have nipped this in the bud.

#3 Bon Jovi “Back Door Santa”

There is no room in today’s social/political climate for a tune like this. Yeah, I know it was written some time ago. Yeah I know it’s cover of a Clarence Carter song from 1968. Well, it also fits firmly into the Horny For Christmas canon.

#2 Tiny Tim “Santa Claus Has Got the AIDS”

Are you freaking kidding me???? This is so bad that I wanted to leave it off the list because it’s just so offensive. Though it was recorded in the 80s, I actually heard this track pop up on friends Holiday Party Mixtape several years ago. Since then we don’t talk anymore and I moved out of his state.

#1 Weird Al Yankovic “Christmas at Ground Zero”

This track also appears at number 1 on my favorite Christmas song list! It is wonderfully horrible. Not as funny today as it was when it came out in ’94. On a side note, the movie “Idiocracy” isn’t as funny. That was supposed to take place 500 years in the future where everyone is stupid. Unfortunately, it’s all come 489 years too early.

I would post links to these songs but they are sooooo bad that I would feel a bit soiled doing so. So if you must, find them on your own.

Hey, these songs are so bad that not even Spotify has them in their library!

Ok, I’m done. Merry Ho Ho and Happy Harmonica.