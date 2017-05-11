5/11/17: Should I be Embarrassed?

Dear Diary,

I have a lovely kitchenette in my Shiloh room, but no stove. Meals have been quite the adventure. Thank god there is a Panera right down the street. We are on a first-name basis.

I am trying to eat somewhat healthy.

I have also been sort of cleaning my own room. I feel weird having someone tidy up after me on a daily basis. So, I just go by the housekeeping cart and tend to the room myself. I am somewhat embarrassed when I take out the trash, though.

I try to hide then numerous to-go containers. The staff must think there is a family of ten eating in there.

On a more positive note, Mitch and I hosted Portugal the Man in the Skype Live Studio today. What a fantastic group of guys with amazing talent. I will definitely be snagging their album when it drop June 16th.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey