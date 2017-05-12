5/12/17: Is it the Russians?

Dear Diary,

I am still getting used to getting up so early. That 3:30 alarm can be quite jarring. I try to hit the hay by 8:30…however, around 9PM I awoke to the sound of F-15 Eagles soaring across the sky. Are we being invaded? I usually hear them in the afternoon. I hope it’s not Kim Jong-Un.

My bag is packed and I am ready to hit the road. I am hoping this will be the final weekend of packing up the house. Our PODS was delivered this week, so we can finally make a path in the house. It is full of boxes.

Not that I have anywhere to move it to yet. I am still in search of an available home. I do have to thank Monty for his email. He let me know there is space in his RV. It’s always nice to have a back-up.

Not only do I get to squeeze my furry kids and my hubby…I get to see my bestie, Whitney. She has lots of plans for us. What she doesn’t know is I am drafting her to help pack. I will at least ply her with Chardonnay and pizza.

It will be Jeff’s turn to come here next weekend. I want to do some PDX exploring.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey