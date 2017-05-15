5/15/17 Corey’s Diary: Are We Done Yet?

Dear Diary,

It was another weekend of packing, lifting, taping and labeling. Moving blows…I know this is not new information. I still need to vent.

I am set to see a rental house today at 2pm, and I am also hitting an open house tonight at 6:30.

I have 2 other houses I want to check, but the real estate company keeps canceling and asking me to reschedule. They don’t tell me what works for them, so I am not very clear on how to reschedule. The whole procedure is done through their website. I think it would save everybody a lot of time if I just spoke to a human being.

I don’t mean to sound salty. I am just so ready to be settled.

Not only did I get to spend some time with the hubs and the pups this weekend, but I finally got to see my friend Whitney. We did what we do best, eat and gossip. I was craving this dip Jeff and I make. It has caramelized shallots and blue cheese. I pretty sure I am teetering toward Type II diabetes. I don’t really need that last toe.

We also made teriyaki chicken wings for the grill. They char just right. There were lots left over.

Don’t be surprised if I am caught eating them in my Shiloh queen.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey