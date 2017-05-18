5/18/17 Corey’s Diary: I Don’t Wanna Brag, But…

Dear Diary,

I found myself back the Shiloh restaurant yesterday. It’s not the best hobby, but I was drawn to the slot machines.

I had just gotten back from checking out another rental home. I think I like this one the best. It is in Beaverton, but it has this great back road you can take as opposed to crowded highways. Plus, the neighborhood is beautiful with plenty of hiking trails.

There are a couple of people interested in this property, but I applied anyway. Hopefully, we get it…if we don’t I think I have a back-up. But I hope we do.

The good news is that I won enough money on the slots to pay for all of the application fees. After I won, I went back to my room. I didn’t want to make the mistake of giving it back to the machine.

The servers there are so nice, but you have to wonder if you are spending too much time there if you are on a first name basis.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey