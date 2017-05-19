5/19/17 Corey’s Diary: I May Have Found A Home

Dear Diary,

I got some great news yesterday. Jeff and I were approved for the rental home I really wanted. Theola, the realtor, was fantastic.

The only hurdle we are running into is the move-in date. Right now, that is in July. I only have temporary housing through mid-June.

We need to figure out a day to drop off the PODS.

Plus, as of June 1st I will have the dogs. Jeff is getting a one bedroom by Starbucks, Inc. for the time being. I worry when he is alone. It’s one thing to be without your mate, it’s even doubly hard without your pups to keep you company.

We will just jump off that bridge when we get to it.

He is going to be here in the morning. We reserved an AirBnB for the weekend. It will be nice for the dogs to have a yard.

I am going to take Jeff to Fillmore Trattoria. It is an amazing Italian restaurant.

Since the weather is so nice, I am looking forward to doing outdoor Portland activities.

Perhaps, a hike is in order. I need some Vitamin D.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey