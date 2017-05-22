5/22/17 Corey’s Diary: I Need To Stop Eating

Dear Diary,

Jeff and I had a really nice weekend. He got in early Saturday morning with the pups. We had lunch at The Observatory. I read on Yelp that this is a Portland staple and should not be missed. Yelp was correct. We ended up doing brunch there as well.

We reserved an AirBnB, so the dogs could have a yard and we could go out.

I don’t like leaving them at the Shiloh unattended. Our German Shepherd is very sweet, but his bark could make you pee a little.

I finally got to take Jeff to Fillmore Trattoria. It is one of the first restaurants I visited in Portland. It has to be some of the best Italian food I’ve ever tasted.

We started with the filet mignon bites. They are served on top of potato chips with blue cheese. It is sinful.

I had the gnocchi and Jeff had the pork and beans special. It was roasted pork shoulder with white beans and vegetables. We were both very happy.

Sunday, we spent the day at our little rental. However, as the temperature rose we decided to get back to the Shiloh to sleep in air conditioning. Totally worth it.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey