5/23/17 Corey’s Diary: Everything is Not About Me

Dear Diary,

Yesterday around 5PM, the battery started to die in the smoke detector in my room. It wasn’t a big deal, it was just so loud. It took about 2 hours to get someone to my room to switch out the battery. I was just worried if no one came I wouldn’t be able to sleep.

I was already kind of cranky because I said goodbye to my husband earlier in the afternoon. Saying goodbye never gets easier, but we have a 3 day weekend coming up.

Then I got a CNN alert on my iPhone about the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Everything is not about me and irritation by the simple beep from the smoke detector merely trying to keep me safe is quite inconsequential.

I can’t imagine the feelings those parents must have had while they were waiting for their child to come out of that concert. The people of Manchester are amazing. The taxis gave free rides to the hospital. Locals close by welcomed concert-goers into their homes and hotels took in children who couldn’t find their parents.

Thanks to social media as well. Pictures of the missing were posted and families were able to reunite.

It really puts things into perspective. I am not the center of the universe.

Cherish your life, your loved ones and live each day to the fullest.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey