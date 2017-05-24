5/24/17 Corey’s Diary: Lock the Door, Close the Blinds

Dear Diary,

Now that Jeff and I have found a place to live I have more free time in the afternoons. I have been making excuses to avoid working out. Now, I can’t use house-hunting.

Plus, since I am camping out at the Shiloh and don’t have a full kitchen…I have been doing way too much take out.

I went to the Target off the Cascades Parkway to pick up some supplies. I grabbed veggies, healthy snacks and yogurt covered cranberries for something sweet. I also grabbed those new tuna pouches that are already flavored.

Not only do I want to eat better, but save some cash as well.

My other goal was to work out. I am not ready for the public eye, so I did a workout DVD in my room.

It’s basically using your own body weight. You do everything from lunges to push-ups to planks.

I did close the blinds.

I can’t wait to go hiking. That is one of my favorites.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey