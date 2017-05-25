5/25/17 Corey’s Diary: Missing My Man
By Corey Foley
|
May 25, 2017 @ 9:26 AM

Dear Diary,

It was a busy day and when I got back to the Shiloh I wasn’t really motivated to do much. There were at least 5 things I could have done…but I just wasn’t feeling it.

I am truly loving being here. I love my job, I love this town, everyone has been so great to me.

However, this is the first time in 13 years Jeff and I have lived apart. Luckily, we have gotten to see each other every weekend.

And I am headed to see him tomorrow after the show for the 3 day weekend.

Some days are just harder than others. It doesn’t help that I don’t have my pups either.

I cozied up with my  University of Florida snuggie. It smelled like my furry babies.

I will have to soak them as much up as much as I can.

I also get to see some of my gal pals this weekend. I am meeting with Jamie and Kathy for a girls brunch. Whitney will be out of town so I am getting a quick happy hour with her tomorrow.

These people just need to move to PDX.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey

