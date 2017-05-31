5/31/17 Corey’s Diary: I Finally Broke

Dear Diary,

My alarm went off at 3:30 and I hit snooze. When it went off again, it said it was 3:38. However, when I looked at my watch it said 5:05. What?!

I think my phone is on its last legs. That doesn’t even make sense. I have to find an alternative alarm. Perhaps I have found a new use for my Fitbit.

My husband is texting me as I write this. He is dealing with the movers. We have a PODS for all of the things coming to PDX. He has a UHaul for the things he needs in Seattle.

I guess UHaul is saying the truck needs to be back at a certain time and that doesn’t give Jeff the time he needs. I hate that I can’t help him more.

I cried on the air this morning. I was explaining why I was late and I talked about something Jeff texted last night. He said he was so happy I had this job, but he hates us living apart. I hate it too.

I love this job, I love the people I work with and this city is AWESOME.

It’s just that Jeff and I have never lived apart. I’m fine during the day, but at night it is the loneliest. He feels the same.

But I will not let him leave Starbucks Inc. until the time is right. He has moved for me 3 times. Each time he had to start over. This time, it is about him not me.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey