5/8/17: I’m Stiff in Weird Places

Dear Diary,

I spent the weekend in Seattle with my hubby and our three furry kids. Jeff was going to stay in our rental home in Magnolia for a few months. However, the landlord was not a fan of that idea. Now we have to be out at the end of the month.

We spent the 48 hours basically packing. Luckily, since we have moved so much packing is second nature. I am a little sore, lots of lifting and bending.

The dogs just stare at us with a look of knowing, “Really? Moving again?”

What they don’t realize is how much they are going to love Portland. Now, I just need to find a place to live. I have spent a lot of time on Zillow, Craigslist, etc. until my eyes rolled back in my head.

I am looking for a rental home. The dogs don’t like apartment living. I need a fenced in yard and a landlord open to a professionally trained German Shepherd.

That’s my biggest hurdle right now. A lot of these homes only want small dogs.

Well, as I always say: if it’s meant to be it is mean to be.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey