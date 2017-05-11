5/9/17: I’m Feeling a Pint Lighter

Dear Diary,

I had the pleasure of donating blood in the Skype Live Studio yesterday morning. Bloodworks dropped by to take some donations.

Mitch is not a fan of needles, blood or pretty much anything to do with medical procedures. I don’t mind it, so I said I would represent for the both of us.

I can’t really be afraid of needles with this many tattoos.

It was a pretty low key day after that. I was hoping to hear from a landlord I met in the Hollywood District. She had amazing home, completely redone with a gorgeous backyard. When we parted she said I was the front-runner to get it.

I told her if someone else comes along that is more desirable I am totally cool with that. Just let me know.

I sent her another email making sure she got our applications, but still no answer. It’s back to Zillow.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey