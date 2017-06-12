6/12/17 Corey’s Diary: Where Does it Go?

Dear Diary,

It was such a great weekend. Jeff got in early on Friday, so he was waiting for me when I got to the Shiloh. We had a lovely afternoon and spent some time playing slots. He was my good luck charm, we won $200.

Saturday, we loaded up the dogs and went to Mitch’s house for a BBQ. The weather really cooperated with the rain going away in the afternoon. We did not play Pickle Ball, it was enough excitement watching our German Shepherd play with Ruby-June. They really hit it off and spent the day running around the yard. Loki was worn out. He basically slept most of Sunday.

The BBQ was fantastic, the food was so good. Mitch’s partner, Derek, made homemade salsa and guacamole. We had delicious burgers and brats, potato salad, bake beans and a very refreshing watermelon salad.

I’m salivating just thinking about it.

I hope we didn’t wear out our welcome, because it was a ton of fun.

Sunday is my lazy day. I need one day a week I don’t put on makeup.

Thank god for ‘Law & Order: SVU’ reruns. The weekend goes by way too fast.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey