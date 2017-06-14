6/14/17 Corey’s Diary: It’s Time to Throw Some Shade

Dear Diary,

It’s time for your Shiloh update. Last night was quite rowdy for a Tuesday. I was killing time playing slots while housekeeping was in my room.

The lounge turned into the ‘Star Wars’ cantina. The best was when a man at the bar who had previously been talking about his wife for the last 40 minutes offered to buy me a white wine spritzer.

I’m good.

Then the tweakers came and basically intimidated me away from my slot machine. That’s fine. I won a cool hundred on the next machine and decided to return to my room before Greedo, the bounty hunter, got there.

So, I have been enjoying my new job for almost three months now. I feel so blessed to be working with such a great crew. Everyone has a fabulous attitude and a ready smile.

Until now.

I finally have run across the one person who has major ‘tude. This person will not make eye contact with me, has a bad attitude and and is really obvious in their snubs. I don’t know why. I’ve never had a negative occurrence with this person or given them reason to be so rude. Oh well. Some people are just not happy and want others to not be as well.

Luckily, that will not get me down because everyone else is amazing.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey