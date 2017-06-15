6/15/2017 Corey’s Diary: I’m A Terrible Wife

Dear Diary,

It was a longer day than usual. We had a meeting and after all was said and done, I didn’t get to the Shiloh until 2 pm.

I didn’t want to nap that late, so I went through some mail, took care of some stuff online…basically, mundane and not very interesting stuff.

My husband I usually text throughout the day, Wednesday being no different.

However, when I got his text at 6:00 pm, I hesitated. It said: “wanna chat tonight?”

No.

I’m the worst. My husband and I are living apart and I can’t spare five minutes to connect with him. To be fair, I hate talking on the phone.

Maybe because I talk for a living I don’t want to do it later. I’m super cool doing it face to face, but the phone…guh.

I manned up and called him. We didn’t talk long. He said I was feisty.

Not feisty, tired.

I will make it up to him this weekend.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey