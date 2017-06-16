6/16/2017 Corey’s Diary: Who Moved My Underpants?

Dear Diary,

Thursday night is laundry night at the Shiloh. Luckily, I had just enough quarters for the machine. It was busy in there. It truly felt like college again.

I put my stuff in, started the machine and went back to my room. Well, I guess I didn’t get back quick enough for someone, because my clothes were left on a dryer in a big soggy pile. Thanks, stranger…for manhandling my intimates.

I packed up for my weekend sojourn to Seattle. It’s my turn to travel to my hubby. Luckily, it is a quick drive.

I would take the train, but as far as I know they don’t have an express. So, it takes way longer hitting every stop. Driving gets me more time with my furry babies.

I am seeing my amazingly talented hair stylist tomorrow at Salon Q.E. And not a minute too soon. I feel like I’m getting a mullet. I am loving my hair getting longer, but growing it out takes forever and it looks awkward. First world problems, right?

Whitney is piggy-backing my appointment. Hopefully, our girly giggles don’t drive Jonathan crazy. Maybe less sparkling rose this time.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey