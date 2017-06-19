6/19/2017 Corey’s Diary: That Place is Haunted

Dear Diary,

It was a lovely weekend, but it went by way too fast. I feel like I just got to Seattle and I had to turn around. Jeff and I agreed, Sunday is the hardest day of the week.

He will be in Portland this weekend. It is my birthday on Saturday and he has something planned. I don’t know what, but he is quite good at planning a fun outing.

Saturday, I got my hair done. I love love love the color. It is dark with chunky, deep red highlights. Jonathan is a genius.

After that, we headed downtown to Smith Tower. It is the oldest skyscraper in Seattle built in 1914. It was gorgeous inside with so much history.

I could have spent the whole day just reading about it.

We took the elevator to the observatory on the 35th floor. It was breathtaking.

They had a fun bar up there with theme cocktails and tasty appetizers.

I’m really glad I got to check it out. It was on my Seattle to-do list.

Apparently, it is haunted. I would have to agree. When you walked through the lobby to get to the elevator, the air felt thick. I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey