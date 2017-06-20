6/20/2017 Corey’s Diary: Crying at the Shiloh

Dear Diary,

I know it sounds like a country song; crying at the Shiloh. It was just one of those nights.

And don’t laugh, it all started while I was watching ‘Forrest Gump.’ It seems so cheesy, it’s just a movie…but it gets me every time.

Then I got a text from Jeff saying he missed me. Sometimes it can be very cathartic to cry. It feels like a release of frustration.

However, I look TERRIBLE. My eyes puff up and it is totally obvious my face went through some trauma the night before.

I get kind of emotional around my birthday and not because I am getting older. I miss my mom. She passed away from breast cancer in 2003. She loved celebrating birthdays. Plus, our family is so spread out. My dad is Florida, my sister is in San Diego. Jeff’s family is in Minnesota.

I miss all of them.

Okay, enough of that. I get to see my man on Friday and we are on the home stretch to moving into our rental in Beaverton.

It will be nice to be settled. As much as I am enjoying the Shiloh, I feel kind of in limbo.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey