6/21/2017 Corey’s Diary: It’s a New Dawn, It’s a New Day

Dear Diary.

I woke up feeling like a new person. Sometimes being a chick sucks….with all of our emotions and stuff.

But like I said yesterday, sometimes you just need to release your inner ick.

It’s probably just a spoke in my menstrual cycle.

I also need to start working out more. Yes, I have said it before. What will work is if I set up a schedule…and stick to it.

Apparently, our building gets a discount at the 24 Hour Fitness down the street. I should shove the workout clothes in a bag and that way I can hit the gym after work.

I always feel more even keel when I sweat out some toxins.

I decided to go for a mani/pedi today. Talk about a chick move.

Then I am really going to spoil myself tomorrow. I made an appointment at Ideal Image in Tigard. It’s time for some botox and some laser hair removal.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey