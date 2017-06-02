6/2/2017 Corey’s Diary: Can You Say Apple Fritter?

Dear Diary,

Today is National Donut Day and the reason behind it is pretty cool. Friday June 2nd, has always been celebrated since 1983 in honor of the female Salvation Army…known as “Lassies,” who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

One of our fabulous co-workers heard us talking about it and brought in some ‘Blue Star’ donuts…which, by the way, is Portland’s choice for donuts.

So, my morning is now complete with an apple fritter.

Later this morning, Mitch and I are headed out to board one of the Max trains. Alpha Media is the company behind KINK. We have sevens station altogether and as a group we came up with an idea. We have created a red band for people to wear that states,” Love to the Max.”

We started handing them out on the trains in a show of solidarity against violence and hate.

We don’t want credit, we just want to participate in the effort to be kind to one another.

Then I’m off to see my man and my furry babies.

Have a great weekend,

Corey