6/22/2017 Corey’s Diary: The One-Armed Bandit Showed No Love

Dear Diary,
I spoiled my self with a mani/pedi before heading home. I thought a nice pink would be good for the official start of summer. It took a while to get back to the Shiloh.
That afternoon traffic is nutty on I-84.
I decided to unwind by hitting the lounge for some slot machine action.
It was about 4:30 and I couldn’t believe it, not one machine was empty. And to top it off, there was a woman waiting in front of me. That’s a first.
I chilled for about 20 minutes before one opened up. I should have taken that as a sign today was not the day to play. However, I lost $40 bucks before throwing in the towel.
At least I’m still ahead.
Today is Botox day. I am so excited, I am way overdue. Plus, getting some laser hair removal just in time for summer. I love this because I hate shaving and I hate aging.
I’m fighting the good fight.
The best news, today is Friday Eve. Jeff arrives tomorrow. Yay!
Talk to you tomorrow,
Corey