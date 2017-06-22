6/22/2017 Corey’s Diary: The One-Armed Bandit Showed No Love

Dear Diary,

I spoiled my self with a mani/pedi before heading home. I thought a nice pink would be good for the official start of summer. It took a while to get back to the Shiloh.

That afternoon traffic is nutty on I-84.

I decided to unwind by hitting the lounge for some slot machine action.

It was about 4:30 and I couldn’t believe it, not one machine was empty. And to top it off, there was a woman waiting in front of me. That’s a first.

I chilled for about 20 minutes before one opened up. I should have taken that as a sign today was not the day to play. However, I lost $40 bucks before throwing in the towel.

At least I’m still ahead.

Today is Botox day. I am so excited, I am way overdue. Plus, getting some laser hair removal just in time for summer. I love this because I hate shaving and I hate aging.

I’m fighting the good fight.

The best news, today is Friday Eve. Jeff arrives tomorrow. Yay!

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey