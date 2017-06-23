6/23/2017: The Nurse Ran Out in a Panic

Dear Diary,

Yesterday was a fabulously fun girly day. I got my laser hair removal and my botox. I have done the laser hair removal before, but I never finished. I am so happy to finally be wrapping up the underarms and bikini.

As for the botox, I had a ton of comments about not needing it. Well, I don’t need it cuz I use it…lol.

The laser process was so quick. Heather was my nurse and she was great. We did underarms first, then bikini.

The thing about doing the bikini line, you are naked from the waist down.

She was just about to start down there. She lifted the towel…brought her hand up to her mouth, stuttered something in a panicked voice and promptly ran out of the room.

Uh…what happened? Was it something under the towel? Should I see a doctor?

I didn’t know what to do. Should I get dressed….should I leave never to return?

She came back a few moments later. She apologized and said she had a cough attack, a tickle in the back of her throat.

Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh. Thank god.

We had a good laugh.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey