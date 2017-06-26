6/26/2017 Corey’s Diary: We Cheated Death

Dear Diary,

I had the best weekend. Jeff and Whitney came down from Seattle for my birthday. I didn’t know where we were going, so I was delighted when ended in up in the Hood River area.

Saturday, we put on our jeans and boots and went horseback riding. It was a beautiful trail and it wasn’t too hot. Jeff booked the “Saddles and Paddles” package.

This meant white water rafting was next. It was a blast.

We went down the White Salmon River. It was a 5 on a scale of 1 to 6. Whitney and I took the front of the raft. Jeff was behind me and their were 4 others including our guide, Calvin.

Whitney and I had to paddle in sync for the rest of the crew to follow. I think the team did really great. There was only one drop off where we had some trouble.

Jeff and I almost fell out. I look to my left and all I see are his legs…his head was under water. Then I felt myself going backward and I couldn’t right myself. Luckily, Calvin grabbed Jeff while Whitney grabbed me.

The other 3 rafters helped as well. It truly was some impressive teamwork.

The glacier water was intense. Luckily, they provided wet suits…musty wet suits, but wet suits nonetheless.

It was so much fun, I had a wonderful 42nd birthday. I’m just a little bit sore…okay, a lot.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey