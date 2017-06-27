6/27/2017 Corey’s Diary: I Think It’s A Sasquatch

Dear Diary,

I awoke to some tremendous footsteps. I tried to ignore it and go back to bed, but it was a ferocious stomp.

It couldn’t be human and if it was, they must be in a struggle.

I took the chicken’s way out and called the front desk. I asked them to make sure a Sasquatch had not checked into the room above me. This is at 1:20 am, by the way. I

am such a tattle tale, but this is the first time in three months I have heard another being so loudly.

Hopefully, Bigfoot checks out today.

It is a special day. It is my big sister’s birthday. Our birthdays are three days apart. Then my dad’s is July 6th. That’s a lot of crabs…our astrological sign.

I hope she is doing something fun. They will probably do something during the holiday weekend.

My dad and stepmother booked their flights to PDX. They are coming from Florida the first week of August.

I am hoping Shannon and Danny come at the same time. We had a Foley reunion in Seattle last year and it was a blast. I think it is time for a sequel.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey