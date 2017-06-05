6/5/17 Corey’s Diary: Can’t Beat the View

Dear Diary,

After the show on Friday, Mitch and I boarded the Max to hand out our red rubber bands that stated: “Love to the Max.” We didn’t put any radio station info on it, it was just to spread the message of love for the people of Portland and everyone affected by the stabbings.

The train passengers were very kind and it was great to see so many wearing the bands.

When we ran out of bands I hit the road. The weekend went by so fast and it doesn’t help when you spend 6 hours of it in the car.

The good news is that Jeff is coming to me this weekend.

He was staying in the cutest place in Fremont. It had a fantastic view of the water. Plus, there was a dog next door that was quite fond of Loki. It was the perfect place to just sit and unwind.

The Shiloh has been really great, but I am excited to move into our rental home. Plus, I need to eat better. Without a full kitchen, my go-to has become the drive-thru which will inevitably lead to the muffin-top.

Just for fun, Jeff and I went to the Snoqualmie Casino. Talk about a view, it was gorgeous. And I am only down about $20.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey