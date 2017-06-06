6/6/17 Corey’s Diary: I Was Feeling the Burn

Dear Diary,

I stopped at the grocery store on the way back to the Shiloh. I was determined to get some healthier items in the mini fridge. I grabbed some veggies, some fruits, and I hit up their deli to get some pre-made stuff.

I had a delicious curry chicken wrap for lunch and promptly fell alseep.

It was a quick nap, which was good because I desperately wanted to get out and enjoy the weather.

I looked at my google map and found a cool bike path on Marine Dr. It was not far from the Shiloh at all.

Not only did I get my 10,000 steps for Fitbit, I did a little jogging as well…a little.

You couldn’t beat the scenery.

This morning, I decided to keep the momentum going. I set the alarm for 2:30 and did a workout tape. I hope my Shiloh neighbor was not awoken by all of the heavy breathing.

This means I will probably pass out around four, but I feel good that it is done.

Hopefully I can keep this up.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey