7/20/17 Corey’s Diary: Don’t Judge Me

Dear Diary,

It is one of those days where the diary will be written. I took a Zyrtec this morning for my allergies and I am feeling quite spacey. I am not congested, but I am slightly off.

I am pretty sure I am going to lose my fingernail. I hit it at just the right angle against my wooden dresser and it started to bleed immediately. It is still somewhat on, but it is at the angle of a skateboard ramp. I am leaving it alone,but every once in a while I bump it and I see stars.

It’s also not helping with my sleep. Every little movement or shift, it hits the pillow or sheet and I am wide awake.

Mitch is having his own issues. He was carrying a glass gallon jar with homemade pickles in it and it shattered when he placed it on the counter….cutting not one but both of his hands. That was Monday night and they still haven’t quite closed up.

We might have to rename the show to Clumsy 1 & Clumsy 2 on KINK. Good thing I know my blood type.

Jeff comes to town tomorrow. It can’t come soon enough. This living apart ting really blows.

Fingers crossed the dog walker we are interviewing Saturday is the one. Third time is the charm. I have faith in this one. They are from Platinum Leash and not only do they walk dogs, they do training as well.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey